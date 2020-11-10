McAllen ISD students return back to class

McAllen Independent School District has opened back up for in-person learning, but due to the pandemic things are looking a bit different.

As of right now the McAllen Independent School District is opening up in phases.

J.A. Gonzalez, the superintendent for the McAllen Independent School District said for the first week: Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 9th graders are allowed back.

"We wanted to give our transitional grades an opportunity to kind of get a head starts and get their feet wet after being gone for so long," Gonzalez said.

For parents who are hesitant to send their kids back — they can pick between three options: in-person, hybrid or online learning.

However, as COVID-19 cases are rising the potential of shutting it all down again is a possibility.

Gonzalez said they will be monitoring cases and following coronavirus safety protocol.

"The last time I check we were at 12.3 so from a hospitalization standpoint if we get to 15 or above it'll be something that we starts to come together to make an adjustment," Gonzalez said.

