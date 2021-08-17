McAllen ISD to require masks when school starts
The McAllen school district announced Tuesday that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask starting next week.
The school mask mandate will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 23 which is the first day of school for the district.
In a news release, the district said they will be following the school mask mandate issued by Hidalgo County.
The county issued the mask mandate last week which states that students, staff and visitors at all public and private schools--from kindergarten through grade 12-- must wear facial coverings while inside area schools regardless of vaccination status.
