McAllen man sentenced in federal court for extortion of migrants

A McAllen man has been convicted on multiple counts of hostage taking, smuggling and weapons charges by a federal jury.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 25-year-old Heriberto Mendez-Lozano and others were engaged in smuggling migrants from near the Rio Grande and into the U.S. on September 29, 2022.

The group was harboring five migrants who entered the country illegally. Instead of transporting the migrants further into the U.S., Mendez-Lozano and his co-conspirators held them against their will at a location in Donna.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Mendez-Lozano and others held weapons to the heads and ribs of the hostages and threatened their lives, forcing them to call family members to demand money for their release.

An investigation led law enforcement to the Donna location where they arrested Mendez-Lozano who had a pending warrant for aggravated robbery. A co-conspirator, identified as Lorenzo Campbell, was also arrested.

The trial against Mendez-Lozano lasted three days and the federal jury only deliberated for an hour before coming back with a guilty verdict, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A sentencing hearing for Mendez-Lozano has been scheduled for January 17 where he faces life in a federal prison.