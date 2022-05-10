McAllen man sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

A McAllen man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Jose Angel Ruiz Maya, 42, pleaded guilty on Monday in the 370th District Court, according to Hidalgo County officials.

Prosecutors say McAllen police arrested Maya two days after the sexual assault occurred in July 2019. The victim was 16 years old at the time of the offense.

“It takes a collaborative effort to ensure that we protect children from sexual predators,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. said in a statement. “I commend Chief Hope Palacios for securing a 40 year sentence and ensuring this predator does not hurt another child again.”

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios with assistance from Victim Advocates Ilda Sifuentes and Marlene Ramirez.