McAllen Marathon scheduled for Jan. 20

The McAllen Marathon is scheduled for Jan. 20, and it'll also serve as a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

McAllen Parks and Recreation Deputy Director of Programs, Carina Jimenez, sits down with Channel 5's Dina Herrera Garza to give more details about the marathon and the different prizes.

Packet pickup for the marathon is on Friday, Jan. 12 at McAllen Convention Center from 3 to 8 p.m.

For more information on the marathon, click here.

