McAllen Memorial Falls in Regional Quarterfinals

1 hour 58 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, November 09 2021 Nov 9, 2021 November 09, 2021 12:20 AM November 09, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

ALICE - The Lady Mustangs of McAllen Memorial saw their season come to an end on Monday with a 3-0 (25-20. 25-15, 25-22) loss to Gregory-Portland at Alice High School in the 5A Regional Quarterfinal.

The Mustangs held a lead in the third set but could not hang on to force a fourth set.

Highlights from the match are in the video above. 

