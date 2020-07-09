McAllen nurse expresses gratitude for prayer group outside hospital
Patients and staff at McAllen Medical Center at taking note of a small group of people praying for them in the parking lot.
Working nonstop on the front lines in the emergency room, Patty Rodriguez, a registered nurse at the McAllen facility, says she’s glad the community is standing by every step of the way.
“It’s a light in the darkness that we’re in and it’s very uplifting,” said Rodriguez. “And I know they mean it. They mean what they’re praying and they’re making a difference in someone’s life, for sure.”
Watch the video above for the full story.
