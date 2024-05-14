McAllen organization raises awareness on foster care
The month of May is National Foster Care Month and thousands of kids in the Rio Grande Valley need a home.
Arrow Child and Family Ministries in McAllen is doing their best to help.
Foster Parent Recruiter Karen De La Garza speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the services they provide and how to become a foster parent.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can call Arrow Child and Family Ministries at 956-322-4660.
For more information on the organization, click here.
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV announces new home for school of art and design
-
KRGV Cares Closet sponsor details importance of donating to campaign
-
Archaeological group hired to look for historical artifacts at a former McAllen...
-
McAllen organization raises awareness on foster care
-
New sentencing date set for son of Starr County sheriff on federal...