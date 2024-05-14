McAllen organization raises awareness on foster care

The month of May is National Foster Care Month and thousands of kids in the Rio Grande Valley need a home.

Arrow Child and Family Ministries in McAllen is doing their best to help.

Foster Parent Recruiter Karen De La Garza speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the services they provide and how to become a foster parent.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent can call Arrow Child and Family Ministries at 956-322-4660.

For more information on the organization, click here.