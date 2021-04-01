McAllen partners with Hidalgo county, joins Abbott's Save Our Seniors program

Credit: Israel Almeida / KRGV TV / AZTECA VALLE

Last week Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Save Our Seniors program, aimed at providing in-home immunizations to homebound Texas seniors, expanded to Hidalgo County.

Read Also: Cameron, Starr and Willacy counties to participate in Gov. Abbott's Save Our Seniors program

McAllen residents who are homebound and unable to get to a vaccination clinic can dial 3-1-1 or 681-3111 for assistance. A McAllen 3-1-1 customer service specialist will take the information, in English or Spanish, from callers and will then submit the information to the state for processing.

The McAllen Fire Department will assist in administering the vaccines.

“We encourage McAllen residents, and especially, our seniors to take advantage of the many opportunities to get vaccinated, including the COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered by the City of McAllen,” McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said in a news release. “However, seniors who live in McAllen and are physically unable to leave their homes to get to a clinic should dial 3-1-1 and get on the list for a home vaccination."