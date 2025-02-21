McAllen Passport Division to host Saturday hours

The McAllen Passport Division will be open on Saturday, February 22, according to a news release .

The division is located in the McAllen Downtown Parking Garage, located at 221 South 15th Street. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The news release said walk-ins will be first come, first served basis. McAllen officials do recommend scheduling an appointment to avoid long wait times.

Applicants must present a valid photo ID and proof of citizenship, such as birth certificate or certificate of naturalization; all documents must be originals, according to the news release.

Passport fees must be paid by check or money order, processing and photo fees can be paid in the form of cash.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact the McAllen Passport Division at 956-681-1450.