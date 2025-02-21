McAllen Passport Division to host Saturday hours
The McAllen Passport Division will be open on Saturday, February 22, according to a news release .
The division is located in the McAllen Downtown Parking Garage, located at 221 South 15th Street. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The news release said walk-ins will be first come, first served basis. McAllen officials do recommend scheduling an appointment to avoid long wait times.
Applicants must present a valid photo ID and proof of citizenship, such as birth certificate or certificate of naturalization; all documents must be originals, according to the news release.
Passport fees must be paid by check or money order, processing and photo fees can be paid in the form of cash.
To schedule an appointment or for more information, contact the McAllen Passport Division at 956-681-1450.
More News
News Video
-
8 employees taken into ICE custody during 'worksite enforcement action' at McAllen...
-
Temporary closure scheduled at Boca Chica for possible SpaceX launch
-
Raymondville ISD police engaged in vehicle pursuit of a shooting suspect
-
Pharr police investigate deadly auto-pedestrian crash on the expressway
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Sports Video
-
McAllen High, Nikki Rowe, Santa Maria, & San Perlita advance to regional...
-
La Feria advances to regional semifinal with dominant win over Bay City
-
Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University
-
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes