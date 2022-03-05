McAllen PD searching for vehicles used in burglary investigation

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's help in a burglary investigation.

Surveillance cameras captured footage of two of the suspect’s vehicles in the 500 block of Tanya Avenue.

Investigators are also looking for a third vehicle – a dark in color extended cab pick-up truck.

Those with information on the burglary and the vehicles are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687- 8477.