McAllen Police Arrest 3 Suspects Connected to Burglarized Vehicles

1 year 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, February 28 2019 Feb 28, 2019 February 28, 2019 3:24 PM February 28, 2019 in News - Local
The McAllen Police Department say they were notified that several cars were broken into overnight.

MCALLEN – Police officers arrested three suspects for connections to several car burglaries on Thursday.

Gerardo Mejia, 25, Eric Daniel Valdez, 21, and Edwardo Valdez, 20, are charged with eight counts of burglary of a vehicle, as well as engaging in organized criminal activity.

