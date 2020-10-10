McAllen Police Arrest 3 Suspects Connected to Burglarized Vehicles
MCALLEN – Police officers arrested three suspects for connections to several car burglaries on Thursday.
The McAllen Police Department say they were notified that several cars were broken into overnight.
Gerardo Mejia, 25, Eric Daniel Valdez, 21, and Edwardo Valdez, 20, are charged with eight counts of burglary of a vehicle, as well as engaging in organized criminal activity.
