McAllen Police Department search for man wanted for criminal mischief

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 51-year-old Orlando Oswaldo Oropeza.

A warrant for arrest was issued in the McAllen Municipal Court for Oropeza for criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

Oropeza is described as a Hispanic male, about 6 feet in height, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

According to a news release from McAllen PD, at approximately 12:25 a.m., police officers responded to the 700 block of Upas Avenue regarding criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on Oropeza's whereabouts is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

To submit an anonymous tip, download the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.