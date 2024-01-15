McAllen police: Driver flees scene of fatal crash on foot
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
One person is dead following a two vehicle crash in McAllen, according to police.
One of the drivers involved in the crash fled from the scene on foot, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
The collision happened Saturday at around 6:34 p.m. near the intersection of Ware and Monte Cristo roads.
The 58-year-female driver of a passenger vehicle involved in the crash died, the news release stated. Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
McAllen fire Chief Juan Gloria previously said the victim who passed away was trapped in one of the vehicles.
The driver of a pick-up truck involved in the crash fled the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
