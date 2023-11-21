McAllen police identifies suspected members of auto theft ring

Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the five individuals they say are involved in an auto theft ring with ties to Mexico.

The suspects were identified as:

- Ayzyln Vela

- Victor Rincon-Ruiz

- Robert James Barboza

- Alam Anthony Ramirez

- “Spider”

Vela faces charges of auto theft, according to a news release. The other four individuals have pending charges.

The five individuals are wanted in connection with multiple auto thefts that were reported to McAllen police this month.

Those with any information on their location are urged to contact McAllen Crime stoppers at 956-687-8477.