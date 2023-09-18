McAllen police identify individuals involved in weekend murder-suicide

Photo credit: MGN Online

The McAllen Police Department identified the man and woman they say were involved in a murder-suicide that happened Friday night.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance that resulted in the murder-suicide at the 9400 block of N. 10th Street Friday at 7:20 p.m.

The individuals involved were identified as Maria Candelaria Olveda-Moltalvo, 44, and Jose Guadalupe Ocanas Cantu, 52.

Olveda-Moltalvo was found with multiple gunshot wounds, while Cantu had a single gunshot wound, a news release stated.

Both individuals were Mexican nationals. Police did not disclose what the relationship between both individuals was.