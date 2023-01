McAllen police investigating child's death

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a child’s death that was reported Monday morning, according to a news release from the department.

Police were dispatched to a home near Hackberry Avenue and 23rd Street at around 6 a.m., according to police spokesman Joel A. Morales.

Details on the infant, such as age and gender, were not provided.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more details.