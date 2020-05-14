McAllen police request public's help in search of missing 13-year-old girl

Laura Jocelyn Puente (Photos courtesy of the McAllen Police Department)

McAllen police are searching for a 13-year-old who was last seen earlier this week.

Police say Laura Jocelyn Puente was reported to have voluntarily left her residence on the 500 block of East Jasmine Avenue at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Officials are concerned for her well-being.

Puente is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. It's reported she was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans, black Nike Air Force 1 shoes with brown soles and carried a small brown synthetic leather backpack.

Anyone who has information of the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.