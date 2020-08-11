McAllen police search for 14-year-old runaway
McAllen police are seeking help in locating a runaway teen.
Investigators are trying to locate 14-year-old Regina Nicole Reveles.
Police said Reveles was reported as a runaway from her residence at 11:48 a.m. on August 10. She was last seen at her residence in the area of the 2300 Block of Sandpiper Ave. in McAllen
The teenager is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477 or McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2000.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police search for 14-year-old runaway
-
Richard Ford will face judge on capital murder charge, spokesman for Sheriff's...
-
Mission buys cleaning supplies, technology and public safety equipment with COVID-19 money
-
How special needs parents and students are adjusting to online schooling
-
Group offers students opportunity to receive $1,000 in exchange for Census participation