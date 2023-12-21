McAllen police search for auto theft suspect

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an auto theft.

Police said on Dec. 9 at around 10:40 a.m., a victim reported their Chevy Silverado was stolen from the 10000 block of north 23rd.

Police issued a warrant for 26-year-old Josue Alejandro Rodriguez-Martinez for auto theft. Rodriguez-Martinez is described as 5'09, about 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.