McAllen police search for missing woman, last seen with ex-husband
Police in McAllen are searching for a woman who disappeared about 30 hours ago.
Officers started looking into this around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of 7th Street.
They were responding to a disturbance and when they arrived they were told a woman - later identified as Melissa Banda, 37 years old, was forced into a SUV by a man.
The suspect was later identified as her ex-husband, 40-year-old Richard Ford.
Melissa Banda is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, about 128 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.
Police tell us Melissa Balda's ex-husband Richard Ford, showed up in a rented SUV and forced her in against her will.
Ford was wanted on two warrants, for violating a court order and harassment.
Police inform charges connected to this incident are pending.
Melissa's sister Cindy told us she was with her less than 2 hours before she was taken.
Anyone with information is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
Watch the video for the full story.
