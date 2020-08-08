McAllen police search for missing woman, last seen with ex-husband

Police in McAllen are searching for a woman who disappeared about 30 hours ago.

Officers started looking into this around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of 7th Street.

They were responding to a disturbance and when they arrived they were told a woman - later identified as Melissa Banda, 37 years old, was forced into a SUV by a man.

The suspect was later identified as her ex-husband, 40-year-old Richard Ford.

Melissa Banda is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, about 128 pounds, blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police tell us Melissa Balda's ex-husband Richard Ford, showed up in a rented SUV and forced her in against her will.

Ford was wanted on two warrants, for violating a court order and harassment.



Police inform charges connected to this incident are pending.

Melissa's sister Cindy told us she was with her less than 2 hours before she was taken.

Anyone with information is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

Watch the video for the full story.