McAllen police search for missing woman, husband arrested

Police in McAllen are searching for a woman who disappeared about 24 hours ago.

Officers started looking into this around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of 7th Street.

They were responding to a disturbance and when they arrived they were told a woman - later identified as Melissa Banda, 37 years old, was forced into a SUV by a man.

The suspect was later identified as her husband, 40-year-old Robert Ford.

They determined that that SUV was a white Dodge, a rental unit.

It’s unknown if that rental unit came from the airport. We do know that Ford's personal car was discovered across the street from the airport.

Around 9:32 p.m. Thursday night, police say they determined that white SUV was over at South Padre Island, at or near Beach Access 5.

Ford was in the SUV and was arrested, but the search for Banda still continues.

Ford was wanted on two warrants, for violating a court order and harassment.

Police inform charges connected to this incident are pending.