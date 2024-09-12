McAllen police search for suspect accused of stealing a truck
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a suspect in an auto theft investigation.
Police said 36-year-old Moses Enoch Smith is accused of stealing a truck.
The theft occurred on Aug. 18. Investigators determined a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 High Country was stolen from a parking area of a business on the 300 block of south 2nd Street.
A magistrate in the McAllen Municipal Court determined probably cause was established to issue a warrant for Smith, according to police.
Smith is described as approximately 5'10, about 300 pounds, bald with brown-colored eyes. His last known address was in Harlingen.
Anyone with any information is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
