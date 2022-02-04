McAllen police searching for 14-year-old girl

Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

McAllen police are searching for a 14-year-old girl.

Police say 14-year-old Camila Monjaras' voluntary absence was reported Wednesday afternoon.

Monjaras was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of North Cynthia St. in McAllen.

Monjaras is described as a Hispanic female who's five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and freckles on her face. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

McAllen police say harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor, adding that anyone who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged.

Anyone with information about Monjara's whereabouts is asked to call 956-687-8477.