McAllen police searching for 14-year-old girl
McAllen police are searching for a 14-year-old girl.
Police say 14-year-old Camila Monjaras' voluntary absence was reported Wednesday afternoon.
Monjaras was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of North Cynthia St. in McAllen.
Monjaras is described as a Hispanic female who's five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and freckles on her face. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.
McAllen police say harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor, adding that anyone who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged.
Anyone with information about Monjara's whereabouts is asked to call 956-687-8477.
