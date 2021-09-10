McAllen police searching for man accused of assault
McAllen police are searching for a man accused of assault.
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Humberto Cerda III after an assault was reported on Sept. 9 at about 1 a.m. on the 6100 block of N. 10th Street.
Cerda is described as a 31-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about six feet in height and weighs about 225 pounds.
Cerda is known to drive a yellow Suzuki motorcycle, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
