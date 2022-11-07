McAllen police searching for man accused of assault
McAllen police are searching for a 47-year-old man accused of assault.
Police say an assault on the 300 block of East Westway Avenue was reported to police on Thursday. Shortly after, an arrest warrant for Mario Molina, 47.
Molina is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Molina's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
