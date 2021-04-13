McAllen police searching for man accused of discharging firearm, evading arrest

Credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 43-year-old Hector Cano.

According to a Tuesday news release from the McAllen Police Department, Cano is wanted on the following charges:

Discharge of a firearm within a certain municipality, a Class A misdemeanor

Evading arrest or detention, a third-degree felony

Cano is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

McAllen police said at approximately 9:36 a.m. on April 6, Cano discharged a firearm and left the 3600 block of Augusta Avenue. Investigating police officers located Cano on April 12 near 29 Street and Idela in McAllen. Cano allegedly evaded arrest and fled the area in a white bucket truck.

If you have any information on where Hector Cano may be located, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. To submit an anonymous tip, download the smartphone app ‘P3 Tips.’