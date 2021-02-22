x

McAllen police searching for man wanted on discharging a firearm charge

5 hours 32 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, February 22 2021 Feb 22, 2021 February 22, 2021 2:17 PM February 22, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team
Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department on Monday said police are searching for a man wanted on a discharging a firearm charge, according to a news release. 

On Feb. 20, McAllen police responded to the area near the 1700 block of Newport Avenue regarding a disturbance. 

Police learned a man identified as Luis Angel Gonzalez, 22, discharged a firearm, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gonzalez for discharging a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor. 

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, about 180 pounds and 5' 11" in height. 

Anyone with information about Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call 956-687-8477. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days