McAllen police searching for man wanted on discharging a firearm charge

Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

The McAllen Police Department on Monday said police are searching for a man wanted on a discharging a firearm charge, according to a news release.

On Feb. 20, McAllen police responded to the area near the 1700 block of Newport Avenue regarding a disturbance.

Police learned a man identified as Luis Angel Gonzalez, 22, discharged a firearm, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gonzalez for discharging a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes, about 180 pounds and 5' 11" in height.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez's whereabouts is asked to call 956-687-8477.