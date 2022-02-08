McAllen police searching for person of interest in assault investigation
McAllen police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation.
Police say on Feb. 2 at about 8:30 a.m., a person reported "she was running in the area of the 400 block of N. 2nd street and a male on a bike attempted to grab her," according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.
When officers arrived, the person reported that a man on a bike approached her from behind and assaulted her.
The incident remains under investigation.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. He's described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with medium complexion and black hair.
Anyone with information about the person of interest's identity is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
