McAllen police searching for person of interest in assault investigation

McAllen police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation.

Police say on Feb. 2 at about 8:30 a.m., a person reported "she was running in the area of the 400 block of N. 2nd street and a male on a bike attempted to grab her," according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

When officers arrived, the person reported that a man on a bike approached her from behind and assaulted her.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. He's described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with medium complexion and black hair.

Anyone with information about the person of interest's identity is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.