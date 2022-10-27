McAllen police searching for suspect, vehicle involved in theft

Courtesy from McAllen PD

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating and identifying a suspect and vehicle involved in a theft investigation, according to a news release from the department.

Police responded to the 600 block of Ash Ave Friday in reference to a theft that occurred during the nighttime hours.

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle involved in the incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a maroon four-door passenger car.

Those with any information are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.