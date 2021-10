McAllen police searching for truck in theft investigation

Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

McAllen police are asking for the public's help in finding a truck in an ongoing theft investigation.

Police say the theft happened in the nighttime hours on the 500 block of East Cedar Avenue on Oct. 2.

Surveillance video captured the suspect vehicle, described as a dark in color, single cab Dodge Ram 1500 with side steps.

Anyone with information about the driver or suspect truck is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.