McAllen police seek man accused of burglary and harassment

Photo Credit: McAllen PD

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Francisco Rodriguez-Acatitlan.

The 43-year-old man is wanted on charges of burglary of habitation, a first-degree felony, and harassment, a Class B misdemeanor, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

On July 16 at 10:04 p.m., McAllen police responded to an assault that was reported at the 800 block of N. 24th St.

Officers on the scene determined Rodriguez-Acatitlan had forcefully entered the residence and assaulted the victim, according to the news release.

Warrants of arrest have been issued by McAllen Municipal Court.

Rodriguez-Acatitlan is five feet and six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Those with any information on Rodriguez-Acatitlan whereabouts are asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.