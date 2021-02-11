McAllen Police seek public's help to identify burglary suspect

The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating a suspect in a burglary of vehicle investigation.

According to a news release, at approximately 10:49 a.m. a burglary of a vehicle was reported to the McAllen PD.

The incident happened near the 1100 block of Whitewing Avenue in McAllen. The suspect allegedly entered the victim's vehicle and stole a personal item.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.