McAllen Police seek public's help to identify burglary suspect

3 hours 18 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, February 11 2021 Feb 11, 2021 February 11, 2021 3:13 PM February 11, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

The McAllen Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating a suspect in a burglary of vehicle investigation.

According to a news release, at approximately 10:49 a.m. a burglary of a vehicle was reported to the McAllen PD. 

The incident happened near the 1100 block of Whitewing Avenue in McAllen. The suspect allegedly entered the victim's vehicle and stole a personal item. 

If you have any information, you are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.  

