McAllen police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old runaway
McAllen police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old runaway.
Authorities say Crystal Analie Camacho Ferman reportedly left her residence at 10:24 p.m. Monday. She is believed to be with her cousin, Jocelyn Farias Solorio.
Officials remind the public, anyone who knowingly harbors a runway faces a Class A misdemeanor charge.
Anyone with information on the 16-year-old’s or Solorio’s whereabouts are asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
