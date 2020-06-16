McAllen police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old runaway

Crystal Analie Camacho Ferman (Photo courtesy of McAllen Police Department)

McAllen police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old runaway.

Authorities say Crystal Analie Camacho Ferman reportedly left her residence at 10:24 p.m. Monday. She is believed to be with her cousin, Jocelyn Farias Solorio.

Officials remind the public, anyone who knowingly harbors a runway faces a Class A misdemeanor charge.

Anyone with information on the 16-year-old’s or Solorio’s whereabouts are asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.