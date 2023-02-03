McAllen police seeking man accused of assault during break in

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man accused of breaking into a residence and assaulting someone there.

Ivan Lee Cantu is wanted on several charges in connection to the break in, according to a news release from the agency.

The incident was reported to McAllen police on Thursday when the victim told police a man known to her made entry into her residence at the 900 block of E. Vermont Avenue and assaulted her, the release stated.

Cantu is described as 5'10, about 170 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on Cantu's location are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.