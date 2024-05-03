McAllen police seeking man wanted on assault and harassment charges

Joaquin Zavala. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old man wanted on charges of assault and harassment.

Joaquin Zavala was identified in a Friday news release as the suspect wanted in connection with an assault that was reported to police on Monday, April 29 at around 3:51 p.m.

“The reporting party reported to police she was assaulted by the suspect,” the release stated. Further details of the alleged crime were not provided.

Zavala is described as a Hispanic male with a height of approximately 5’9”, weighing around 230 pounds and having dark short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Zavala’s location is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.