McAllen police seeking missing elderly man
The McAllen Police Department are asking for help in locating an elderly man who has gone missing.
Police say 82-year-old Felipe Serna's voluntary absence was reported on December 22. He was last seen in the area of 24th Street and Fresno Avenue.
Serna is described as 6 feet in height, 180 lbs, brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, long-sleeve denim button up shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the police department at 956-681-2000.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg airport reopens after small aircraft makes 'rough' landing
-
Mission family continues seeking closure in unsolved 2008 murder
-
‘It’s a blessing’: Woman gives birth to twins on Christmas Day in...
-
South Texas International Airport in Edinburg reopens after small aircraft makes 'rough'...
-
Loop 499 in Harlingen reopens following rollover crash
Sports Video
-
Edcouch-Elsa Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
-
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
-
K.T. Raimey and Trey Miller shine in UTRGV win over Southern Utah
-
Donna hires Weldon Jones as head football coach and athletic coordinator
-
Weslaco's Lola Reyes signs to Temple College Softball