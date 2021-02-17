McAllen police seeking runaway teen

Police in McAllen are searching for a teen girl they say has been missing since Monday.

Esmeralda Nataly Sanchez, 16, was last seen near the 4300 Block of Pecan Blvd. in McAllen. In a Wednesday news release, police said her absence was “voluntary” and was first reported at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Police said in the news release there is concern about her wellbeing. She is described as a 5-foot-tall Hispanic female weighing around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with information on Sanchez’s whereabouts are urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477 or through the P3 tips smartphone app.