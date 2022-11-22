McAllen police seeks help in locating theft suspect

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying a person involved in a theft investigation.

McAllen police responded to the 2800 block of Nolana Avenue on Oct. 30 in reference to a theft of a purse, according to a news release.

The suspect is described as a female with light colored hair who wears glasses and was seen leaving in a red Dodge passenger vehicle, police said.

Those with any information are asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.