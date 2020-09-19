McAllen police sergeant honored with customer service award

A police sergeant received the McAllen Chamber of Commerce customer service award on Friday.

Miguel Leal nominated Sgt. Jesus Regalado for the award, thanking Regalado for his professionalism and compassion after the death of Leal's grandfather.

"A lot of times people don't know, but any passing — they'll call the police, (we) document for them whatever we can and we kind of try to guide them in what's going to happen next," Regalado said.

Regalado also followed up with Leal, asking how he was doing. The small gesture made a big impact.

"And during a time that a lot of people were saying negative things about the police, it was definitely nice and heartwarming to see that he cared and he took the time," Leal said.

The chamber of commerce recognized Regalado on Friday with an award and a drive-by parade at the McAllen Police Department.

