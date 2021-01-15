McAllen police: Surveillance video shows person of interest in arson investigation
McAllen investigators on Friday asked for the public's help in finding and identifying a person of interest in an ongoing arson investigation.
Investigators say surveillance video captured the person of interest, who is described as a man wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans and ball cap.
A vehicle of interest is described as a white older Ford truck with an extended single cab and running boards.
Anyone with information about the person of interest or vehicle is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
Investigators say the arson was reported in the early morning of Aug. 17, 2020 at a home on the 3500 block of Queta Avenue.
A Ford passenger vehicle was damaged by the fire, according to a news release.
