McAllen theft suspects found with stolen vehicle

Officers with the McAllen Police Department arrested three men who were found in a stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

The men are believed to be involved "in organized crime with ties to Mexico," the release stated.

The suspects, identified as 46-year-old Gilberto Davila Jr., 43-year-old Joshua Portales and 19-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez Jr., were arrested after fleeing from a traffic stop at the 1800 block of south 2nd Street Tuesday at around 1:08 a.m.

Officers were at the scene investigating a theft of a Chevy passenger car when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle the men were in, which the release noted was reported stolen.

Davila had his bond set at $102,000 bond. Portales was given an $82,000 bond and Rodriguez Jr. was given an $84,000 bond. All three were arraigned on Wednesday.

All three suspects face multiple charges, including theft, evading arrest, engaging in organized crime, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a vehicle.