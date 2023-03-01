x

McAllen Public Utilities Warning About Fake Phone Calls

MCALLEN – McAllen Public Utilities is warning customers of fake calls.

Customers are reporting they’re received calls from someone pretending to be an employee.

The board says if you’ve received a call from 1-800-401-6215, call the McAllen police.

