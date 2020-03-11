McAllen recognizes female employees to commemorate Women’s History Month

MCALLEN – Dozens of women who work with the city of McAllen gathered Wednesday to celebrate Women’s History Month. It was the Fourth Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference.

Women leaders within the city wanted to stress to females unsure about having a leadership role and might be struggling with their confidence level need to understand they play a vital part, not just to the city, but also in their personal lives.

Xochitl Mora, director of communications in McAllen, says women across the Rio Grande Valley should understand they have the capabilities of being just as good as their male counterparts.

