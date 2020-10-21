McAllen reminds residents to limit noise in neighborhoods

The city of McAllen is reminding residents to respect their neighbors — and avoid honking car horns in neighborhoods.

During the coronavirus pandemic, car parades have become a popular way for people to show their support for political candidates.

Supporters of President Donald J. Trump and his opponent, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., have both organized car parades.

McAllen issued a short news release Tuesday, reminding people to respect their neighbors.

"After numerous complaints, the City of McAllen is reminding residents to be mindful of their neighbors. While the City of McAllen recognizes the First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of assembly, those rights must not disturb the peace and quiet of residential areas," according to the news release. "Please limit honking and noise when adjacent to residential areas."

Watch the video for the full story.