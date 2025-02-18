McAllen resident to be sentenced on federal arson charges

A McAllen resident has been charged with arson and possession of a destructive device, he is expected to be sentenced on Tuesday morning, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Ganjei said 36-year-old Daniel Eduardo Rivera has been allegedly targeting an individual since 2022 by setting multiple fires to the victim's home and vehicles.

According to Ganjei, the criminal complaint says the charges allege in November 2022, firefighters responded to the victim's home due to a storage shed fire. Once it was extinguished, authorities determined it was caused by an "incendiary in nature."

The criminal complaint said later the same day, fire officials were allegedly dispatched to the victim's home a second time, due to the porch being fully engulfed in flames and seeping into the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but not before it caused significant damage to the home. A Molotov cocktail was also found at the scene, according to Ganjei.

Ganjei said the victim told authorities Rivera allegedly confronted him and threatened to kill his family and burn his house down.

According to the criminal complaint, in May 2024, fire officials responded to a vehicle fire. The fire was already extinguished, but authorities allegedly determined another Molotov cocktail was used. The investigation linked Rivera to that incident, Ganjei said.

Ganjei said Rivera faces up to 20 years in federal prison for arson and a maximum of 10 years for possession for a destructive device.