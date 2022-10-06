McAllen residents asked to fill survey aimed at city's growth
The city of McAllen is asking residents to fill out a survey that will help shape the city’s growth for the next 20 to 30 years.
The city is trying to identify the vision and goals for McAllen based on input from residents.
The survey results will also help the city figure out where best to build apartments, parks and shopping areas.
There will be a public meeting about the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan on Oct. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium.
To fill out the survey, click here.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen residents asked to fill survey aimed at city's growth
-
Candlelight vigil held in Pharr to honor victims of domestic violence
-
Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came...
-
Hidalgo County Elections Department tests voting machines ahead of November elections
-
Roma ISD police officers to receive ballistic shields