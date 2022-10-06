McAllen residents asked to fill survey aimed at city's growth

The city of McAllen is asking residents to fill out a survey that will help shape the city’s growth for the next 20 to 30 years.

The city is trying to identify the vision and goals for McAllen based on input from residents.

The survey results will also help the city figure out where best to build apartments, parks and shopping areas.

There will be a public meeting about the city's 2040 Comprehensive Plan on Oct. 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the McAllen Public Library Auditorium.

To fill out the survey, click here.