McAllen residents encouraged to share thoughts on city's redistricting plan during public hearing

North McAllen is booming, and as more people call it home, some might end up having a different city commissioner than the one they elected.

Cristy Bradfield lives in Tres Lagos near Monte Cristo Road and says she's seen more farmland turn into neighborhoods since moving here six years ago from Missouri.

The 2020 U.S. census took note — and so did the city of McAllen.

"Redistricting is something that has to happen,” said McAllen City Attorney Issac Tawil.

Tawil says because of the population growth, the city is legally obligated to redraw the boundaries of every district every city commissioner represents.

"There was a concerted effort made not to draw lines right down the middle of a neighborhood,” Tawill said.

Tawill says city commissioners also made sure to draw lines through main city streets. District one on the north side of the city will be broken up the most.

According to city data, district one is overpopulated by 30 percent. The legal limit is 10 percent of the city's population. The oldest part of town is 17 percent underpopulated.

City governments like McAllen must make sure every commissioner represents an equal amount of the city's population, as required by the 14th Amendment of the U.S. constitution and the 1965 federal voting rights act, which bans discrimination on the base of race or language.

Some city commissioners might soon represent new parts of the city come next year.

Before the city makes any changes, they want to hear from residents at a public hearing Monday at 5 p.m. on the third floor of city hall.