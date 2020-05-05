McAllen salon prepares to reopen under Phase 2
Non-essential businesses like barber shops and hair salons haven’t seen any revenue since stay-at-home orders went into effect.
Owner of Esco Spa and Salon, Albert Escobar, says he is preparing to re-open by purchasing face- shields and sleeves for employee’s protection.
Escobar explains he plans on only taking appointments and customers will have to wait in the car for their turn.
For more information watch the video above.
