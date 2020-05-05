McAllen salon prepares to reopen under Phase 2

Non-essential businesses like barber shops and hair salons haven’t seen any revenue since stay-at-home orders went into effect.

Owner of Esco Spa and Salon, Albert Escobar, says he is preparing to re-open by purchasing face- shields and sleeves for employee’s protection.

Escobar explains he plans on only taking appointments and customers will have to wait in the car for their turn.

