McAllen seventh grader donates Easter baskets to kids in foster care

A Rio Grande Valley girl is setting an example by making Easter gifts for kids in foster care.

Geneva Johnson Irizarry is a 7th grader at Morris Middle School in McAllen and this Easter she made 50 baskets after telling people about the idea and getting donations.

This is the second year Irizarry made Easter bags for foster kids.

She says she has some friends in foster care, and she wants to make sure they feel supported.

"Some children in foster care, they might have support, but some might not. I feel like every child deserves support, even though some might not give it to them. It might not be from biological people, but at least they're getting support," Irizarry said.

The bags included Easter eggs, candy, snacks and toys and were given to the foster group called Arrow Children and Families.